Limbach (LMB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 6th. Analysts expect Limbach to post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Limbach has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.28. Limbach had a return on equity of 21.75% and a net margin of 4.93%. The company had revenue of $118.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.50 million. On average, analysts expect Limbach to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of LMB traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.75. The company had a trading volume of 81,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,519. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $656.83 million, a P/E ratio of 27.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.05. Limbach has a twelve month low of $25.00 and a twelve month high of $66.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.76 and its 200-day moving average is $48.63.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Limbach from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

In other news, Director Joshua Horowitz sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.07, for a total transaction of $399,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 249,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,248,781.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Jayme L. Brooks acquired 943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.15 per share, with a total value of $49,177.45. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,511 shares in the company, valued at $235,248.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joshua Horowitz sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.07, for a total transaction of $399,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 249,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,248,781.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Limbach Holdings, Inc operates as a building systems solution company in the United States. It operates through two segments, General Contractor Relationships and Owner Direct Relationships. The company engages in the construction and renovation projects that involve primarily include mechanical, plumbing, and electrical services.

