Lightspeed Commerce (TSE:LSPD) Trading 1.2% Higher

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (TSE:LSPD – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$18.74 and last traded at C$18.66. 460,062 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 653,614 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$18.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on LSPD. Cormark raised their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from C$26.00 to C$26.50 in a report on Friday, May 17th. CIBC upgraded Lightspeed Commerce from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$26.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Friday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$26.50.

Get Lightspeed Commerce alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LSPD

Lightspeed Commerce Trading Up 1.2 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company has a market cap of C$2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.78 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a current ratio of 6.34, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$19.35 and a 200 day moving average price of C$19.75.

In other Lightspeed Commerce news, Senior Officer Ana Wight sold 1,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.54, for a total transaction of C$39,272.48. In other news, Senior Officer Asha Hotchandani (Bakshani) sold 21,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.24, for a total value of C$428,149.41. Also, Senior Officer Ana Wight sold 1,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.54, for a total value of C$39,272.48. 9.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Lightspeed Commerce

(Get Free Report)

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.