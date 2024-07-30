Life & Banc Split Corp. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (TSE:LBS)

Life & Banc Split Corp. (TSE:LBS – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st.

Shares of LBS stock remained flat at C$7.60 during trading hours on Tuesday. 59,734 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,493. The stock has a market cap of C$328.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.75. Life & Banc Split has a 1-year low of C$5.50 and a 1-year high of C$8.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.80, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Life & Banc Split Corp. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Brompton Funds Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Canada. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across banking and life insurance sector. The fund primarily invests in the stocks of the six largest banks of the country, as well as of life insurance companies, utilizing a split share structure on a low cost basis.

