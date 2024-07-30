Life & Banc Split Corp. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (TSE:LBS)

Life & Banc Split Corp. (TSE:LBS – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st.
Life & Banc Split Price Performance
Shares of LBS stock remained flat at C$7.60 during trading hours on Tuesday. 59,734 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,493. The stock has a market cap of C$328.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.75. Life & Banc Split has a 1-year low of C$5.50 and a 1-year high of C$8.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.80, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.74.
About Life & Banc Split
