Lido Staked ETH (stETH) Market Cap Reaches $32.41 Billion

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 30th. Lido Staked ETH has a market cap of $32.41 billion and approximately $44.54 million worth of Lido Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Lido Staked ETH has traded down 4% against the dollar. One Lido Staked ETH token can currently be bought for about $3,292.72 or 0.04994784 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH Profile

Lido Staked ETH was first traded on December 18th, 2020. Lido Staked ETH’s total supply is 9,842,402 tokens. The Reddit community for Lido Staked ETH is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lido Staked ETH’s official message board is blog.lido.fi. Lido Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance. The official website for Lido Staked ETH is lido.fi.

Buying and Selling Lido Staked ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido Staked ETH (stETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lido Staked ETH has a current supply of 9,869,098.98518616. The last known price of Lido Staked ETH is 3,314.54743667 USD and is down -0.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 101 active market(s) with $43,614,440.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lido.fi/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido Staked ETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lido Staked ETH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lido Staked ETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

