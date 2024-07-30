Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Price Target Raised to $550.00

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Free Report) had its price target increased by Barclays from $517.00 to $550.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on LII. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Lennox International from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Lennox International from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Lennox International from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Lennox International from $515.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Lennox International from $505.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $543.62.

Get Lennox International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on LII

Lennox International Stock Performance

Shares of LII stock opened at $569.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.00, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $531.80 and its 200 day moving average is $487.93. Lennox International has a 12 month low of $334.53 and a 12 month high of $583.42.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $6.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.55 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Lennox International had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 198.36%. Lennox International’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lennox International will post 20.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Lennox International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. This is a positive change from Lennox International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.65%.

Insider Activity at Lennox International

In related news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 1,744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $573.79, for a total transaction of $1,000,689.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $944,458.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 10.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lennox International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Lennox International by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 68 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Lennox International by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,346 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Lennox International during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Lennox International by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 255 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lennox International by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 645 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.07% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The Home Comfort Solutions segment provides furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality equipment, comfort control products, and replacement parts and supplies; residential heating, ventilation, cooling equipment, and air conditioning; and evaporator coils and unit heaters under Lennox, Dave Lennox Signature Collection, Armstrong Air, Ducane, AirEase, Concord, MagicPak, Advanced Distributor Products, Allied, Elite Series, Merit Series, Comfort Sync, Healthy Climate, iComfort, ComfortSense, and Lennox Stores name.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.