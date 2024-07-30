LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) Given New $60.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Truist Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

TREE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of LendingTree from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of LendingTree in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of LendingTree from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $56.88.

Get LendingTree alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on LendingTree

LendingTree Stock Performance

TREE opened at $52.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.49. LendingTree has a 1-year low of $10.12 and a 1-year high of $59.00. The company has a market cap of $694.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 2.11.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.19). LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 19.02%. The business had revenue of $210.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that LendingTree will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at LendingTree

In other news, Director Steven Ozonian sold 1,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.31, for a total value of $71,339.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,599.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Trent Ziegler sold 8,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total value of $431,375.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven Ozonian sold 1,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.31, for a total transaction of $71,339.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,784 shares in the company, valued at $300,599.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,802 shares of company stock valued at $673,219 in the last three months. 23.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of LendingTree

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in LendingTree by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in LendingTree during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,380,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in LendingTree by 297.2% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 8,827 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in LendingTree by 230.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in LendingTree by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 364,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,419,000 after purchasing an additional 22,581 shares during the last quarter. 68.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LendingTree Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, and home equity loans and lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LendingTree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingTree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.