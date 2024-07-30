Lavaca Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Lavaca Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 22.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,601 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up 0.8% of Lavaca Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Lavaca Capital LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,229,888,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 6.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 170,376,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,025,605,000 after purchasing an additional 9,978,415 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth approximately $499,955,000. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 249.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,373,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,357,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120,310 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 6.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 48,098,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,758,789,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110,601 shares during the period. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AbbVie Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of ABBV traded down $3.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $181.93. The stock had a trading volume of 5,458,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,572,075. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.85 and a 1 year high of $186.85. The firm has a market cap of $321.26 billion, a PE ratio of 53.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $168.02 and its 200 day moving average is $169.76.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 186.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.91 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 183.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 282,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $49,497,875.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 513,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,792,325. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ABBV shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $191.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. HSBC upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $180.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.71.

AbbVie Company Profile



AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

