Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Receives $113.86 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $120.57.

LNTH has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $106.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Lantheus from $96.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Lantheus from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com cut Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Lantheus from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:LNTH opened at $111.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Lantheus has a 12-month low of $50.20 and a 12-month high of $126.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $90.35 and a 200-day moving average of $72.05.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $369.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.46 million. Lantheus had a return on equity of 54.10% and a net margin of 33.72%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lantheus will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.15, for a total value of $41,994.15. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,661,900.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Gary J. Pruden sold 12,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.04, for a total transaction of $1,190,851.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,978 shares in the company, valued at $1,138,389.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.15, for a total value of $41,994.15. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,661,900.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,799 shares of company stock valued at $3,769,262. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Lantheus by 161.4% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Lantheus by 184.1% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 321 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lantheus during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lantheus during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lantheus by 53.6% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 665 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. 99.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

