Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,007.85.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LRCX. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Lam Research in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,100.00 target price for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $1,130.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Lam Research in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,200.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Lam Research from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $975.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Lam Research

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lam Research

In other news, insider George M. Schisler sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $908.21, for a total value of $363,284.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,141,376.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, insider George M. Schisler sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $908.21, for a total value of $363,284.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,141,376.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Christina Correia sold 647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,062.26, for a total value of $687,282.22. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,219,945.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,726 shares of company stock valued at $17,746,999. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its position in Lam Research by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 491 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Lam Research by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Lam Research by 32,411.1% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 14,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,459,000 after purchasing an additional 14,585 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 108.1% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $892.34 on Thursday. Lam Research has a 52 week low of $574.42 and a 52 week high of $1,130.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $116.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,009.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $945.01.

Lam Research’s stock is going to split on Thursday, October 3rd. The 10-1 split was announced on Tuesday, May 21st. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 18th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 29.42%.

Lam Research declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Lam Research Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.