Kyrrex (KRRX) Trading Up 0.1% This Week

Kyrrex (KRRX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 30th. During the last seven days, Kyrrex has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. Kyrrex has a market cap of $20.88 million and $79,251.57 worth of Kyrrex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kyrrex token can currently be purchased for about $0.0835 or 0.00000126 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Kyrrex was first traded on November 29th, 2021. Kyrrex’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. Kyrrex’s official website is kyrrex.com. Kyrrex’s official Twitter account is @kyrrexcom and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Kyrrex is a global digital bank, disrupting the traditional financial world and connecting it with online finance and cryptocurrency trading. It is easier than ever to exchange fiat currencies against digital assets and vice versa only through a single platform.”

