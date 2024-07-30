KILT Protocol (KILT) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $25,038,021,176,368.50 Billion

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 29th. One KILT Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000271 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. KILT Protocol has a total market cap of $25,038,021,176,368.50 billion and $48,527.90 worth of KILT Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, KILT Protocol has traded 9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol Profile

KILT Protocol was first traded on November 24th, 2021. KILT Protocol’s total supply is 151,251,450 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,223,372,036,854,775,807 tokens. KILT Protocol’s official website is kilt.io. KILT Protocol’s official Twitter account is @kiltprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for KILT Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/kiltprotocol/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. KILT Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/kilt-protocol.

KILT Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KILT Protocol is a blockchain platform designed for the decentralised management of digital identities and credentials. Developed by BOTLabs GmbH under the leadership of Ingo Rübe, KILT leverages Substrate to facilitate secure and private verification processes across multiple sectors. This protocol addresses the crucial need for reliable digital identity management while ensuring user privacy and control over personal data.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KILT Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KILT Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KILT Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

