Kilroy Realty (KRC) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.08 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Kilroy Realty Stock Up 1.6 %

KRC opened at $36.59 on Tuesday. Kilroy Realty has a 12 month low of $26.78 and a 12 month high of $43.37. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.03 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.61.

Kilroy Realty Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.90%. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is 124.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KRC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kilroy Realty news, CAO Merryl Elizabeth Werber sold 3,329 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total value of $112,054.14. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,866.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Merryl Elizabeth Werber sold 3,329 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total transaction of $112,054.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $978,866.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider A. Robert Paratte sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.35, for a total transaction of $400,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 68,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,272,435.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Seattle and Austin. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

