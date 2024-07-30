Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Stock Position Lifted by Earnest Partners LLC

Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 32.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 461,090 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,061 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Keysight Technologies worth $72,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Keysight Technologies in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 145.9% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Lisa M. Poole sold 440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $60,038.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,913 shares in the company, valued at $533,928.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Lisa M. Poole sold 440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $60,038.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $533,928.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $143.35 per share, with a total value of $65,941.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,681 shares in the company, valued at $1,101,071.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KEYS traded down $1.09 on Monday, reaching $137.31. 499,038 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,190,766. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.57 and a 12 month high of $162.63. The company has a market cap of $23.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.01. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 23.79% and a net margin of 15.70%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on KEYS. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on Keysight Technologies from $208.00 to $195.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.20.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

