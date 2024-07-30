Keppel DC REIT (OTCMKTS:KPDCF) Short Interest Update

Keppel DC REIT (OTCMKTS:KPDCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,115,700 shares, a growth of 21.2% from the June 30th total of 2,570,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 31,157.0 days.
Keppel DC REIT Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS KPDCF remained flat at $1.44 during midday trading on Tuesday. Keppel DC REIT has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $1.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.26.
About Keppel DC REIT
