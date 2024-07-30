Kennedy Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Free Report) by 25.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 192,068 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 65,737 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned about 1.30% of Ducommun worth $9,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ducommun in the first quarter worth approximately $387,000. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in Ducommun by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 62,255 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,194,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ducommun by 12.8% during the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 43,883 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 4,988 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Ducommun by 323.9% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ducommun by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 746,879 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,315,000 after acquiring an additional 6,869 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

DCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Ducommun from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.25.

In related news, CEO Stephen G. Oswald sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.23, for a total transaction of $116,460.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 347,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,237,195.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 8.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE DCO traded up $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.86. 32,525 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,176. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Ducommun Incorporated has a 12-month low of $42.31 and a 12-month high of $64.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.14. The company has a market capitalization of $940.02 million, a P/E ratio of 53.55 and a beta of 1.38.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.18. Ducommun had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 6.06%. The company had revenue of $190.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Ducommun’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Ducommun Incorporated will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing services for products and applications used primarily in the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

