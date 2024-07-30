Kennedy Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,171 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned about 0.24% of Horace Mann Educators worth $3,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 228.9% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 6,084.6% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Horace Mann Educators in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 714.8% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,677 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 4,103 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Horace Mann Educators in the 1st quarter worth approximately $176,000. 99.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Horace Mann Educators Trading Up 3.3 %

HMN traded up $1.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.77. The company had a trading volume of 207,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,764. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.08. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 52 week low of $27.81 and a 52 week high of $39.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Horace Mann Educators Announces Dividend

Horace Mann Educators ( NYSE:HMN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $386.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.35 million. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 4.26%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. Horace Mann Educators’s payout ratio is 87.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on HMN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Horace Mann Educators from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded Horace Mann Educators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Horace Mann Educators from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.50.

About Horace Mann Educators

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. The company operates through Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits segments. Its Property & Casualty segment offers insurance products, including private passenger auto insurance, residential home insurance, and personal umbrella insurance; and provides auto coverages including liability and collision, and property coverage for homeowners and renters.

