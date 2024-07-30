Kennedy Capital Management LLC Sells 68,928 Shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Free Report) by 23.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 225,593 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 68,928 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned about 0.20% of Glacier Bancorp worth $9,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GBCI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Glacier Bancorp by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 72,328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,989,000 after acquiring an additional 15,320 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 79.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 16,660 shares of the bank’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 7,397 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Glacier Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,185,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 409.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 596 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GBCI shares. Stephens dropped their price target on Glacier Bancorp from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Glacier Bancorp to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.25.

Shares of GBCI stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $44.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 441,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,443. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.83 and a 1 year high of $46.78.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $306.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.43 million. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 6.06%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. Analysts forecast that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.43%.

In other news, CAO Don J. Chery sold 1,000 shares of Glacier Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total value of $45,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 52,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,389,999.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. The company offers retail banking, business banking, and mortgage origination and loan servicing services.

