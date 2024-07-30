Kennedy Capital Management LLC Sells 36,851 Shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Free Report) by 33.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,851 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Axos Financial were worth $4,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Axos Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,743,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Axos Financial by 6.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 260,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,055,000 after acquiring an additional 14,953 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Axos Financial by 122.2% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 31,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 17,288 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Axos Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $5,495,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Axos Financial by 7.2% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 187,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,136,000 after purchasing an additional 12,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AX. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Axos Financial in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Axos Financial in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Axos Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.25.

Shares of Axos Financial stock traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $77.61. The company had a trading volume of 757,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,619. Axos Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $32.05 and a one year high of $79.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.43.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.21. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 24.39%. The firm had revenue of $476.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.85 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

