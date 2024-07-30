Kennedy Capital Management LLC Sells 175,495 Shares of Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT – Free Report) by 27.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 459,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175,495 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.08% of Lifetime Brands worth $4,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Lifetime Brands by 489.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,533 shares during the period. Heron Bay Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Lifetime Brands by 81.1% in the first quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 18,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 8,369 shares during the period. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lifetime Brands in the first quarter worth $235,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lifetime Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in Lifetime Brands during the first quarter valued at $726,000. 40.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lifetime Brands alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LCUT shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Lifetime Brands from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Lifetime Brands from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

Lifetime Brands Price Performance

NASDAQ LCUT traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.53. 83,110 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,339. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.37. Lifetime Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.86 and a 1 year high of $11.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $188.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.29.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $142.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.74 million. Lifetime Brands had a positive return on equity of 4.63% and a negative net margin of 0.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Lifetime Brands, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lifetime Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a $0.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Lifetime Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -62.96%.

About Lifetime Brands

(Free Report)

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the worldwide. The company provides kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, kitchen scales, thermometers, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LCUT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lifetime Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lifetime Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.