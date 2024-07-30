Kennedy Capital Management LLC Sells 102,704 Shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Free Report) by 61.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,704 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned 0.20% of Papa John’s International worth $4,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Papa John’s International by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its holdings in Papa John’s International by 5.6% during the first quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 4,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Papa John’s International by 6.7% during the first quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Papa John’s International by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in Papa John’s International by 6.6% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter.

Papa John’s International Stock Performance

Shares of PZZA traded up $1.85 on Tuesday, reaching $43.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,420,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 964,894. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.73. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.90 and a 12-month high of $84.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.16.

Papa John’s International Dividend Announcement

Papa John’s International ( NASDAQ:PZZA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $513.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.46 million. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 3.50% and a negative return on equity of 19.46%. Papa John’s International’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is presently 81.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Papa John’s International from $78.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Papa John’s International from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Papa John’s International from $78.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Papa John’s International from $77.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Papa John’s International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Papa John’s International news, CEO Ravi Thanawala acquired 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.41 per share, with a total value of $99,579.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 38,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,039,797.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

