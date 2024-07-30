Kennedy Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 592,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,096 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Assets Trust were worth $12,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in American Assets Trust by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 75,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC bought a new position in shares of American Assets Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of American Assets Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $547,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 65,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 6,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in American Assets Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Get American Assets Trust alerts:

American Assets Trust Stock Performance

AAT stock traded up $0.96 on Tuesday, reaching $25.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 252,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,734. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.93 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.15 and a 52 week high of $25.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.98.

American Assets Trust Profile

American Assets Trust ( NYSE:AAT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $110.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.39 million. American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 12.05%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust ("REIT"), headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 55 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Washington, Oregon, Texas and Hawaii.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Assets Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Assets Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.