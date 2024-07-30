Kennedy Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Free Report) by 41.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 276,429 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,180 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned about 0.16% of Summit Materials worth $12,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SUM. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 110.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 654 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 113.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Summit Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,902 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of Summit Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $102,000.

Summit Materials Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SUM traded up $0.80 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.94. 1,004,856 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 975,893. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.98 and a 12 month high of $44.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.77 and a 200-day moving average of $39.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 1.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Summit Materials ( NYSE:SUM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The construction company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $773.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $803.98 million. Summit Materials had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SUM. StockNews.com lowered shares of Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Summit Materials from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Summit Materials

In other Summit Materials news, insider Jason Kilgore sold 50,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $2,034,183.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,437,932.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Summit Materials

Summit Materials, Inc operates as a vertically integrated construction materials company in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company offers aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

Featured Stories

