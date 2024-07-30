Kennedy Capital Management LLC Purchases 19,393 Shares of LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its position in LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS – Free Report) by 6.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 298,960 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 19,393 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in LSI Industries were worth $4,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in LSI Industries by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,770 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of LSI Industries by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 394,760 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,969,000 after purchasing an additional 11,544 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of LSI Industries by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 30,825 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of LSI Industries by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 343,353 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,191,000 after purchasing an additional 26,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of LSI Industries by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,448,831 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,906,000 after purchasing an additional 14,559 shares during the last quarter. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get LSI Industries alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO James E. Galeese sold 2,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total transaction of $32,042.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,571,155. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LYTS shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on LSI Industries from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of LSI Industries in a research report on Monday, April 22nd.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LSI Industries

LSI Industries Trading Up 0.9 %

LSI Industries stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.22. 104,041 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,001. The firm has a market capitalization of $472.49 million, a P/E ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 0.86. LSI Industries Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.44 and a fifty-two week high of $16.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.75.

About LSI Industries

(Free Report)

LSI Industries Inc produces and sells non-residential lighting and retail display solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Lighting and Display Solutions. The Lighting segment manufactures, markets, and sells non-residential outdoor and indoor lighting fixture and control solutions in the commercial and industrial markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LSI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.