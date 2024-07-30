Kennedy Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,628 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned 0.98% of Nature’s Sunshine Products worth $3,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 12.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 15,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 8.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 376.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 3,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 48.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 3,510 shares in the last quarter. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nature’s Sunshine Products Price Performance

Shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,495. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.47 and a 12-month high of $21.72. The company has a market capitalization of $318.60 million, a P/E ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.29.

Insider Activity at Nature’s Sunshine Products

Nature’s Sunshine Products ( NASDAQ:NATR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. Nature’s Sunshine Products had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 3.69%. The firm had revenue of $110.99 million for the quarter.

In other Nature’s Sunshine Products news, EVP Bryant J. Yates sold 3,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $46,940.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,852 shares in the company, valued at $1,512,435.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Nature’s Sunshine Products Profile

Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc, a natural health and wellness company, manufactures and sells nutritional and personal care products in Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and internationally. It offers general health products related to blood sugar support, bone health, cellular health, cognitive function, joint health, mood, sexual health, sleep, sports and energy, and vision.

