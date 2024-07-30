Kennedy Capital Management LLC Has $4.11 Million Position in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,901 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,497 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of The Descartes Systems Group worth $4,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group in the fourth quarter valued at $92,571,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,481,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,767,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 497.2% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 428,279 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,001,000 after buying an additional 356,560 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 3.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,602,572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $695,864,000 after acquiring an additional 278,796 shares during the last quarter. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. CIBC increased their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays raised their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Raymond James boosted their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

Shares of NASDAQ DSGX traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.65. 235,426 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,017. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.93. The stock has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.89 and a beta of 0.98. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.59 and a 1-year high of $104.71.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $151.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.80 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 20.62% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The Descartes Systems Group’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

