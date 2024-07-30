Kennedy Capital Management LLC Has $3.65 Million Position in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,184 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SiTime were worth $3,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SiTime by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 8,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SiTime by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SiTime by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of SiTime by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC now owns 22,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SiTime by 78.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

SITM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of SiTime in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of SiTime from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.00.

In other news, insider Lionel Bonnot sold 781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.08, for a total transaction of $91,439.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,508,846.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Lionel Bonnot sold 781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.08, for a total transaction of $91,439.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,508,846.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 1,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.61, for a total transaction of $131,703.63. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 104,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,670,059.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,562 shares of company stock worth $6,817,590. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SITM traded down $12.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $132.16. The stock had a trading volume of 186,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,870. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of -32.80 and a beta of 1.82. SiTime Co. has a 12 month low of $72.39 and a 12 month high of $165.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.44.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.17). SiTime had a negative return on equity of 11.29% and a negative net margin of 66.88%. The company had revenue of $33.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.02 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SiTime Co. will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, Singapore, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. It serves various markets, including communications, datacenter, enterprise, automotive, industrial, internet of things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

