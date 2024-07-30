Kennedy Capital Management LLC Has $11.54 Million Position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) by 18.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 123,768 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 28,305 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MasTec were worth $11,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of MasTec by 96.4% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,022,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,439,000 after purchasing an additional 502,039 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in MasTec by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,036,101 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,454,000 after buying an additional 144,180 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in MasTec by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 105,686 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,004,000 after buying an additional 21,564 shares during the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MasTec in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,059,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in MasTec by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 343,040 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,975,000 after buying an additional 18,402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

Get MasTec alerts:

MasTec Stock Performance

NYSE MTZ traded down $0.84 on Tuesday, reaching $106.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,250,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 867,159. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $107.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.14. MasTec, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.65 and a 1-year high of $123.33. The company has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -756.29 and a beta of 1.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.33. MasTec had a positive return on equity of 6.19% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MasTec, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen lifted their target price on MasTec from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on MasTec from $96.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on MasTec from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on MasTec from $88.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on MasTec from $89.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MasTec presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.62.

Get Our Latest Report on MasTec

Insider Activity

In other news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,579,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,579,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Javier Alberto Palomarez sold 2,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.67, for a total value of $304,009.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,137,742.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

MasTec Company Profile

(Free Report)

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.