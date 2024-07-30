Kennedy Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 77.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 42,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,012 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $3,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vertiv by 296.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 9,870 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Vertiv by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 547,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,312,000 after acquiring an additional 202,766 shares during the last quarter. Williamson Legacy Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv in the 4th quarter valued at $1,645,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Vertiv by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 9,529 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total value of $1,041,519.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,882,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,296,488.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Vertiv news, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 9,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total transaction of $1,041,519.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,882,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,296,488.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Roger Fradin sold 16,667 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total transaction of $1,731,034.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 218,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,676,065.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,162,739 shares of company stock worth $119,773,814. 5.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VRT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Vertiv from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on Vertiv from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $56.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.56.

Shares of NYSE:VRT traded down $4.97 on Tuesday, reaching $73.03. 12,120,623 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,648,425. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.48 and a 200-day moving average of $80.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market cap of $27.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.58. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 1-year low of $25.41 and a 1-year high of $109.27.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Vertiv had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 49.53%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.62%.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

