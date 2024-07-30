Kennedy Capital Management LLC Buys 32,321 Shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Free Report) by 58.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,701 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,321 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $10,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Helen of Troy by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 1.8% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 4.7% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Helen of Troy in the first quarter worth about $29,000.

HELE has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Helen of Troy from $100.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Helen of Troy from $137.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $139.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th.

Shares of Helen of Troy stock traded up $1.65 on Tuesday, reaching $62.27. The stock had a trading volume of 542,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,904. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.58. Helen of Troy Limited has a 1 year low of $54.82 and a 1 year high of $142.97.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 9th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $416.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.85 million. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 10.25%. Helen of Troy’s revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Helen of Troy Limited will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments: Home & Outdoor and Beauty & Wellness. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food storage containers, kitchen utensils for cooking and preparing salads, fruits, vegetables and meats, graters, slicers and choppers, baking essentials, kitchen organization, bath, cleaning, infant and toddler products, and coffee preparation tools and electronics; and insulated beverageware, including bottles, travel tumblers, drinkware, mugs, food and lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, outdoor kitchenware, and accessories.

