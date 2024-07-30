Kaspa (KAS) Price Up 9.2% This Week

Kaspa (KAS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 29th. In the last week, Kaspa has traded 9.2% higher against the dollar. Kaspa has a total market cap of $4.66 billion and approximately $86.34 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kaspa coin can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000288 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Kaspa was first traded on November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 24,319,286,294 coins. Kaspa’s official message board is medium.com/kaspa-currency. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency. The official website for Kaspa is www.kaspa.org. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 24,310,281,476.799175 with 24,310,294,708.105762 in circulation. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.19153739 USD and is up 4.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 125 active market(s) with $47,925,600.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kaspa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kaspa should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kaspa using one of the exchanges listed above.

