Kadant (NYSE:KAI) Releases Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.360-2.480 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.670. The company issued revenue guidance of $257.0 million-$269.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $273.9 million. Kadant also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 9.800-10.050 EPS.
Shares of KAI stock traded up $3.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $356.53. The stock had a trading volume of 91,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,750. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.88 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Kadant has a 12-month low of $196.99 and a 12-month high of $359.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $298.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $299.41.
Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.42. Kadant had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The firm had revenue of $248.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kadant will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.
KAI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of Kadant in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Kadant in a report on Tuesday, April 30th.
In other Kadant news, Director Erin L. Russell sold 1,112 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.25, for a total transaction of $310,526.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,061,708.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.
Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, cleaning shower and fabric-conditioning systems, forming systems and wear surfaces, and water-filtration systems.
