JMP Securities Lowers Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) Price Target to $23.00

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK – Free Report) had its price target decreased by JMP Securities from $50.00 to $23.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on HOOK. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Hookipa Pharma from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st.

HOOK stock opened at $5.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $56.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.28. Hookipa Pharma has a 1 year low of $4.10 and a 1 year high of $11.30.

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $2.40. Hookipa Pharma had a negative net margin of 88.73% and a negative return on equity of 33.33%. The company had revenue of $36.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.70) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hookipa Pharma will post -2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hookipa Pharma stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK – Free Report) by 85.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 882,262 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 407,532 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.89% of Hookipa Pharma worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 63.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

