JD Sports Fashion Plc (OTCMKTS:JDDSF) Short Interest Update

JD Sports Fashion Plc (OTCMKTS:JDDSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,202,000 shares, an increase of 18.6% from the June 30th total of 7,759,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 968.6 days.

JDDSF stock remained flat at $1.53 during trading on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.49. JD Sports Fashion has a 12-month low of $1.29 and a 12-month high of $1.93.

Separately, Barclays downgraded shares of JD Sports Fashion from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd.

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories, and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, sports goods, fishing gear, camping goods, boats, and bicycles, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear, and apparel.

