Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 766,097 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,725,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 766,097 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.64% of ONEOK worth $298,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in ONEOK by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,408,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $871,341,000 after buying an additional 2,153,295 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,754,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $404,055,000 after acquiring an additional 85,736 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $297,948,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in ONEOK by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,705,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $297,059,000 after purchasing an additional 825,464 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in ONEOK by 12.3% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,465,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $277,795,000 after purchasing an additional 378,509 shares during the last quarter. 69.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ONEOK Stock Up 0.7 %

OKE traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,988,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,747,545. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.38 and its 200-day moving average is $77.78. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.58 and a 1 year high of $86.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.65.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. ONEOK had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 12.54%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OKE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. StockNews.com upgraded ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Tudor Pickering upgraded ONEOK to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on ONEOK from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ONEOK has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.83.

About ONEOK

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

