Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 34,145 Shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its position in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,998,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 34,145 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 5.93% of Walker & Dunlop worth $201,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Walker & Dunlop in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Walker & Dunlop in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Walker & Dunlop in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 163.6% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Walker & Dunlop in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Walker & Dunlop alerts:

Walker & Dunlop Price Performance

WD stock traded down $1.50 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.11. 246,516 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,430. The company has a 50-day moving average of $97.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.23 and a beta of 1.55. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.51 and a twelve month high of $113.67.

Walker & Dunlop Dividend Announcement

Walker & Dunlop ( NYSE:WD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.36. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The firm had revenue of $228.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Paula A. Pryor sold 4,533 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.33, for a total transaction of $441,196.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $898,063.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on WD. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop Profile

(Free Report)

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. It operates through three segments: Capital Markets, Servicing & Asset Management, and Corporate.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walker & Dunlop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walker & Dunlop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.