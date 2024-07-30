Janus Henderson Group PLC Purchases 2,060,762 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 6,964.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,090,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,060,762 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 1.01% of DTE Energy worth $234,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 293,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,966,000 after acquiring an additional 3,672 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in DTE Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $756,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in DTE Energy by 37,250.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 2,980 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in DTE Energy by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 381,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,836,000 after buying an additional 42,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in DTE Energy by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 728,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,642,000 after buying an additional 18,514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DTE Energy stock traded up $1.52 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $120.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 801,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,099,030. The company has a market cap of $24.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $113.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.40. DTE Energy has a 52-week low of $90.14 and a 52-week high of $120.84.

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 12.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 66.78%.

In other DTE Energy news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.61, for a total transaction of $139,698.78. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,041.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other DTE Energy news, COO Mark W. Stiers sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,862,836. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.61, for a total transaction of $139,698.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,041.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,698 shares of company stock valued at $1,702,444 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on DTE. StockNews.com raised shares of DTE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $116.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.30.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

