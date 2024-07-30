Janus Henderson Group PLC Lowers Stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,154,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,978 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $346,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its stake in Trane Technologies by 157.1% during the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Motco acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

TT stock traded down $3.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $328.83. 1,343,455 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,114,096. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.01. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $184.02 and a 52 week high of $347.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $332.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $304.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.30. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 32.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. Trane Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TT. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $287.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $247.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $344.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $312.36.

Insider Activity

In other Trane Technologies news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.67, for a total value of $1,274,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,293 shares in the company, valued at $19,532,240.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.67, for a total transaction of $1,274,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,532,240.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 8,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.30, for a total transaction of $2,887,844.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,669,545.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Further Reading

