Janus Henderson Group PLC Lowers Stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,094,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,375 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.45% of American Tower worth $413,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the first quarter worth $30,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the first quarter valued at $35,000. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on American Tower from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $234.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of American Tower from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.92.

Insider Activity at American Tower

In other news, EVP Sanjay Goel sold 3,504 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total transaction of $702,061.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,413 shares in the company, valued at $5,692,828.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Sanjay Goel sold 3,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total value of $702,061.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,692,828.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total value of $128,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,345,422. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Tower Stock Performance

Shares of AMT stock traded up $8.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $223.05. 2,447,622 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,311,931. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $193.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $154.58 and a 12-month high of $223.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.81.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 18.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.54 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

American Tower Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. American Tower’s payout ratio is 146.61%.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

