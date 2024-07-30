Janus Henderson Group PLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 467,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,419 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $224,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VOO. River Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 274.0% during the 4th quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,984,000 after buying an additional 10,037 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 10,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,679,000 after acquiring an additional 3,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 850.0% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,877,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,877,908,000 after acquiring an additional 7,943,467 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of VOO traded down $2.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $498.08. 3,806,902 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,049,289. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $375.95 and a 52 week high of $519.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $499.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $477.42. The company has a market capitalization of $451.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

