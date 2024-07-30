Janus Henderson Group PLC Cuts Stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 705,859 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,215 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 1.19% of Waters worth $242,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WAT. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in Waters during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Waters in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Waters in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waters in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 186.3% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 146 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waters Stock Up 1.9 %

WAT traded up $6.12 on Tuesday, hitting $327.66. The company had a trading volume of 713,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,701. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $304.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $321.05. Waters Co. has a 12-month low of $231.90 and a 12-month high of $367.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waters

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.11. Waters had a return on equity of 66.59% and a net margin of 20.75%. The company had revenue of $636.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 11.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.64, for a total transaction of $1,446,560.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,716 shares in the company, valued at $5,321,894.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Waters news, Director Richard H. Fearon purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $332.90 per share, for a total transaction of $332,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,283.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.64, for a total value of $1,446,560.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,321,894.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WAT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Waters in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Waters from $330.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on Waters from $295.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Waters from $350.00 to $358.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Waters from $319.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Waters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $301.20.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

