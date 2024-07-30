JAKKS Pacific (JAKK) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

JAKKS Pacific Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ JAKK opened at $20.73 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.46. The company has a market cap of $223.83 million, a PE ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 2.37. JAKKS Pacific has a 52-week low of $15.30 and a 52-week high of $36.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JAKK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Ascendiant Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of JAKKS Pacific from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 1st. Small Cap Consu raised shares of JAKKS Pacific to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of JAKKS Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other JAKKS Pacific news, major shareholder Lawrence I. Rosen acquired 10,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.58 per share, with a total value of $177,347.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,885,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,150,113.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JAKKS Pacific Company Profile

JAKKS Pacific, Inc designs, produces, markets, sells, and distributes toys and related products, electronic products, and other consumer products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Toys/Consumer Products and Costumes. The company offers action figures and accessories, such as licensed characters; toy vehicles and accessories; dolls and accessories, including small, large, fashion, and baby dolls based on licenses, as well as infant and pre-school products; private label products; and foot-to-floor ride-on products.

