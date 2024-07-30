Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Sells 13,530 Shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. trimmed its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Free Report) by 6.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 194,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,530 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals were worth $8,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $27,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 115.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 65.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Floyd F. Petersen sold 3,000 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total value of $124,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 78,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,246,132.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Floyd F. Petersen sold 3,000 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total transaction of $124,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,409 shares in the company, valued at $3,246,132.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO William J. Peters sold 3,596 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.93, for a total value of $147,184.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 94,103 shares in the company, valued at $3,851,635.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,596 shares of company stock valued at $313,544 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMPH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 27th. StockNews.com raised Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amphastar Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.67.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 3.4 %

AMPH traded up $1.42 on Tuesday, hitting $43.52. 463,231 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 414,009. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.18. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.56 and a 12 month high of $67.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.80.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $171.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.13 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 22.88%. Sell-side analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. It offers BAQSIMI, a nasal spray for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; Primatene Mist, an over-the-counter epinephrine inhalation product for the temporary relief of mild symptoms of intermittent asthma; Enoxaparin, to prevent and treat deep vein thrombosis; REXTOVY and Naloxone for opioid overdose; Glucagon for injection emergency kit; and Cortrosyn, for use as a diagnostic agent in the screening of patients with adrenocortical insufficiency.

