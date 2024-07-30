Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Has $31.75 Million Stake in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Free Report) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,213,709 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 144,710 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned approximately 1.00% of Iridium Communications worth $31,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Iridium Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,079,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,743,482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,762,000 after buying an additional 539,909 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Iridium Communications by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,743,482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,762,000 after buying an additional 539,909 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Iridium Communications by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,090,326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,283,000 after acquiring an additional 336,989 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Iridium Communications during the 1st quarter worth $7,437,000. Institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IRDM traded down $0.22 on Tuesday, reaching $28.54. The stock had a trading volume of 680,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,091,821. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.95 and a beta of 0.65. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.14 and a 1-year high of $54.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.25.

Iridium Communications ( NASDAQ:IRDM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. Iridium Communications had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 11.08%. The business had revenue of $201.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. Iridium Communications’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. This is a positive change from Iridium Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Iridium Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 266.67%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BWS Financial reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Iridium Communications in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on Iridium Communications from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Iridium Communications presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

