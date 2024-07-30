Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Has $24.27 Million Stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lowered its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 21.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 187,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,187 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Kimberly-Clark worth $24,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 926.3% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Accordant Advisory Group Inc bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Andrew Drexler sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.83, for a total value of $342,075.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,053 shares in the company, valued at $1,101,891.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Andrew Drexler sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.83, for a total value of $342,075.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,053 shares in the company, valued at $1,101,891.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Doug Cunningham sold 1,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.86, for a total transaction of $142,334.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,833 shares in the company, valued at $524,584.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,852 shares of company stock worth $6,590,928. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock traded down $4.47 on Tuesday, reaching $136.38. The stock had a trading volume of 3,474,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,183,174. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $116.32 and a 1 year high of $145.62. The company has a market cap of $45.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $137.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.40.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.25. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 223.55%. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KMB. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.67.

View Our Latest Report on KMB

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.