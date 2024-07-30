Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Acquires 90,971 Shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 913,925 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,971 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $22,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 76.6% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,770 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 367.6% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO David Light sold 5,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $153,001.68. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,692.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC Stock Down 1.2 %

FTI traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.01. 5,883,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,208,390. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.22. The company has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.72 and a beta of 1.52. TechnipFMC plc has a one year low of $17.51 and a one year high of $29.58.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 5.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that TechnipFMC plc will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

TechnipFMC Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FTI shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on TechnipFMC from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on TechnipFMC from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America lifted their target price on TechnipFMC from $24.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.62.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

