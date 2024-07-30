Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Acquires 5,158 Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,158 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned 0.13% of Pinnacle Financial Partners worth $8,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PNFP. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 6,999.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 30,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after buying an additional 30,097 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 900,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,520,000 after buying an additional 15,203 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 876,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,432,000 after buying an additional 33,355 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 389.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 146,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,735,000 after buying an additional 116,183 shares during the period. Finally, Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $1,085,000. 87.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Hovde Group reduced their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $104.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $87.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $109.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.00.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Price Performance

Shares of PNFP traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.04. 312,921 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 459,873. The company has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 1.08. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.66 and a 52-week high of $98.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.59%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services.

