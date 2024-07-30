Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Acquires 215,689 Shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) by 59.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 581,045 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 215,689 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned 0.49% of PBF Energy worth $33,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in PBF Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $54,832,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in PBF Energy by 957.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 604,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,811,000 after buying an additional 547,509 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in PBF Energy by 14,785.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 543,029 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,262,000 after acquiring an additional 539,381 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in PBF Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $16,269,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,274,904 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,045,000 after acquiring an additional 216,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

In other PBF Energy news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 140,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.73 per share, with a total value of $6,402,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 17,772,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $812,740,906.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders bought 2,091,100 shares of company stock worth $93,004,617 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PBF traded up $1.83 on Tuesday, reaching $40.84. 2,297,257 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,045,957. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.16. PBF Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.62 and a 52 week high of $62.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.60.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 4.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PBF Energy Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.92%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PBF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on PBF Energy from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on PBF Energy from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PBF Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.30.

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

