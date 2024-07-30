Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) Shares Sold by Earnest Partners LLC

Earnest Partners LLC cut its stake in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,442,645 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 32,934 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $9,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 4,285,614.3% during the 1st quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,079,000 after buying an additional 299,993 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,654,237 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,974,000 after buying an additional 3,390,463 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,398,982 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,695,000 after buying an additional 109,259 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 341,799 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,376,000 after buying an additional 22,726 shares during the period. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $186,000.

ITUB traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.11. 15,276,853 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,164,719. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.43. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 1-year low of $5.12 and a 1-year high of $7.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The company has a market cap of $59.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.20, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.97.

Itaú Unibanco ( NYSE:ITUB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The bank reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. The company had revenue of $8.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.34 billion. Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 11.09%. Equities analysts forecast that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.0478 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. This is a positive change from Itaú Unibanco’s previous Variable dividend of $0.00. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.05%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded Itaú Unibanco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th.

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

