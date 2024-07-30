iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 114,085 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 51% from the previous session’s volume of 75,794 shares.The stock last traded at $78.06 and had previously closed at $79.12.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 38.76 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Morningstar Growth ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 23,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 8,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 17,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Wealth Partners Inc lifted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 44,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (ILCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of growth stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

