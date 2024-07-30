iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR) Sets New 52-Week High at $24.00

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $24.00 and last traded at $24.00, with a volume of 207782 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.98.

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.81.

Institutional Trading of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arrow Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 553,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,193,000 after purchasing an additional 15,202 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $436,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 36.6% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 116,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after buying an additional 31,270 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 41.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 6,721 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 11.3% in the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 17,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (IBDR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2025 and Jan 1, 2027. IBDR was launched on Sep 13, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

